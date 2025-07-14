  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Albanian international Lucerne loan Adrian Bajrami from Benfica Lisbon

SDA

14.7.2025 - 18:16

Most recently took part in the Club World Cup with Benfica Lisbon: Adrian Bajrami
Most recently took part in the Club World Cup with Benfica Lisbon: Adrian Bajrami
Keystone

FC Luzern have announced an addition to their defense. The 23-year-old central defender Adrian Bajrami is joining the club on a season-long loan from Benfica Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA

14.07.2025, 18:16

14.07.2025, 18:27

Bajrami, who grew up in Langenthal, played for Young Boys in his youth before moving to Benfica Lisbon's youth academy in 2018. The Albanian-Swiss dual national made eight appearances for the first team there last season.

Bajrami has played three international matches for Albania so far. FC Luzern has an option to buy the player at the end of his loan.

More from the department

SFA President Blanc raves.

SFA President Blanc raves"The euphoria in the country exceeds all expectations"

Sledging with a predator. Nati ace Alayah Pilgrim unpacks crazy lion story

Sledging with a predatorNati ace Alayah Pilgrim unpacks crazy lion story

"We were girls too"What it was like to be a teenager in the national team with Wälti and Crnogorcevic