Most recently took part in the Club World Cup with Benfica Lisbon: Adrian Bajrami Keystone

FC Luzern have announced an addition to their defense. The 23-year-old central defender Adrian Bajrami is joining the club on a season-long loan from Benfica Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bajrami, who grew up in Langenthal, played for Young Boys in his youth before moving to Benfica Lisbon's youth academy in 2018. The Albanian-Swiss dual national made eight appearances for the first team there last season.

Bajrami has played three international matches for Albania so far. FC Luzern has an option to buy the player at the end of his loan.