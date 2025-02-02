  1. Residential Customers
Jaquez talks confirmed Lucerne president Bieri: "Champions League clubs show interest"

Tobias Benz

2.2.2025

Josef Bieri, Lucerne president ad interim, confirmed to blue Sport that there are ongoing sales talks for defensive talent Luca Jaquez. Meanwhile, work at the club has confirmed that there is interest from Champions League clubs.

02.02.2025, 16:45

02.02.2025, 16:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lucerne's defensive gem Luca Jaquez is on the verge of a transfer, the club has now confirmed.
  • Josef Bieri told blue Sport: "It's in the making.
  • The Lucerne president ad interim sees the club's work confirmed by the great interest.
Show more

