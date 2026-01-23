Lucerne goalkeeper Simon Simoni has failed to impress in his first three appearances for FC Lucerne. Will he soon lose his spot as the Central Swiss team's starting goalkeeper?

"He was disappointed" Lucerne's new goalie has already made his third mistake—is his starting spot now in jeopardy?

He was brought in to replace Pascal Loretz, who had left for Hannover. However, Simon Simoni hasn't really managed to impress in the FC Lucerne jersey yet. So far, he's mostly stood out for his mistakes.

In his first three games for the Central Swiss team, the 22-year-old, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt, has scored a goal in each match. Most recently, in the 2-2 draw against St. Gallen, he missed a cross from Leon Frokaj shortly before the end of the first half—and Lukas Daschner capitalized on it by scoring the go-ahead goal for the Eastern Swiss team.

"Of course he was disappointed," said Lucerne coach Udo Portmann in an interview with blue Sport after the game. The 49-year-old had already cheered up his goalkeeper during halftime, telling him to keep his chin up.

It’s possible that Simoni, who has also played for the Albanian national team, is currently struggling due to a lack of playing time. Over the past two seasons, he was loaned out by Frankfurt to Ingolstadt (3rd Bundesliga) and Kaiserslautern (2nd Bundesliga), but made only ten appearances across all competitions over those two years.

Will Simoni remain No. 1?

“It’s just part of the game. We’ve been struggling with these kinds of things right at the start of the season. But we have to keep moving forward, and we’re leading the way as a coaching staff. The guys are on board—they proved it impressively in the second half. We’ve broken through part of the barrier; let’s keep it up,” Portmann said confidently after the draw in St. Gallen.

To boost a goalkeeper's self-confidence, he needs to feel the coach's trust—in the form of playing time—even after making mistakes. But how much patience does Udo Portmann have left? We'll find out in the coming weeks.

After all, Simoni isn’t the only new goalie at FC Lucerne. This summer, Raphael Radtke (from Schaffhausen) and Tim Hottiger (from Lausanne-Sport)—the son of former national team player Marc Hottiger—also joined FCL. It’s quite possible that one of them will get his chance soon—perhaps as early as this coming weekend in the Cup match against Buochs.

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More videos from the St. Gallen vs. Lucerne game

09:53 St.Gallen – Luzern 2:2 Super League | 3. Runde | Saison 26/27