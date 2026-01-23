Yann Sommer and Cheveyo Tsawa will have another Swiss teammate at FC Bruges: Andrej Vasovic.

The Belgian Champions League participant signed the 18-year-old U19 international from FC Luzern to a four-year contract. In the days leading up to this, the club had already signed former national team goalkeeper Sommer and FCZ prospect Tsawa.

Vasovic, a 1.87-meter-tall forward, joined FCL’s youth academy five years ago from Team Zugerland; he played in 26 competitive matches for the Central Swiss club, scoring seven goals. According to transfermarkt.ch, Bruges is paying six million euros to Lucerne.