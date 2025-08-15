Eleven weeks after the final, Basel and Biel meet again in the Cup. There are also several cantonal derbies in the first round.
An overview of Friday's games
Lucerne show no weakness against Perlen-Buchrain
FC Lucerne get through the first round of the Swiss Cup without any problems. They beat second division side Perlen-Buchrain 3:0.
Adrian Grbic quickly put the Super League club on course against their cantonal rivals with two goals in the opening quarter of an hour. The third goal was scored by 17-year-old Andrej Vasovic before the break. In his fourth appearance for the FCL 1st team, the Swiss junior international replaced the ailing two-goal scorer Grbic early on.
Perlen-Buchrain, with the strong Noah Schnarwiler in goal, enjoyed a record crowd. 4405 people watched the match in the temporary stands in Buchrain.
The matches of the Super League clubs in the 1st Cup round
- FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division) - FC Zurich
- FC Perlen-Buchrain (2nd division) - FC Lucerne
- FC Ajoie-Monterri (2nd interregional league) - FC Sion
- FC Walenstadt (3rd division) - FC St. Gallen
- FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896 (Promotion League)
- SC Cham (Promotion League) - FC Lugano
- FC Dardania Lausanne (2nd interregional league) - Servette FC
- Vevey-Sports (Promotion League) - FC Lausanne-Sport
- FC Courtételle (1st division) - YB
- FC Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) - GC
- FC Schaffhausen (Promotion League) - FC Winterthur