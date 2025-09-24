Adrian Bajrami will remain with FC Luzern beyond this season. The club has announced that the central defender will be permanently acquired from Benfica Lisbon on a three-year contract.
Bajrami, who grew up in Langenthal, moved from the Portuguese top club to Lucerne on loan in the summer, where the 23-year-old has since featured in all competitive matches.
"Adrian has integrated excellently with us in a very short space of time and is already an important part of our defense. We are delighted that we have been able to tie Adrian to FCL on a permanent basis at an early stage - in consultation with Benfica, we were able to find a suitable solution," said Head of Sport Remo Meyer in the press release.