Lucerne exercise the purchase option for central defender Adrian Bajrami (right). Keystone

Adrian Bajrami will remain with FC Luzern beyond this season. The club has announced that the central defender will be permanently acquired from Benfica Lisbon on a three-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bajrami, who grew up in Langenthal, moved from the Portuguese top club to Lucerne on loan in the summer, where the 23-year-old has since featured in all competitive matches.

"Adrian has integrated excellently with us in a very short space of time and is already an important part of our defense. We are delighted that we have been able to tie Adrian to FCL on a permanent basis at an early stage - in consultation with Benfica, we were able to find a suitable solution," said Head of Sport Remo Meyer in the press release.