Now it's fixed Lucerne talent Sascha Britschgi moves to Parma

SDA

26.8.2025 - 16:49

Sascha Britschgi moves from FC Luzern to Parma.
Keystone

The young full-back Sascha Britschgi is moving from FC Luzern to Parma in the Italian Serie A, the Swiss club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

26.08.2025, 16:49

26.08.2025, 17:12

The Swiss U19 international, who was promoted to the Super League squad this summer, was in the starting line-up in the first three league games of this season and attracted attention.

Lucerne sporting director Remo Meyer commented positively on the departure of the Lucerne youngster, who turns 19 on Wednesday, in a press release: "The move to a top five league to Parma Calcio is a great opportunity for Sascha and is at his request. In this particular case, we support this very early step. Parma Calcio enjoys a great reputation as a training club."

