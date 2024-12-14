Severin Ottiger celebrates the 3:3 Keystone

FC Luzern ends its strong half-year with a spectacular victory. In stoppage time, it turned a 2:3 in Winterthur into a 4:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The ball flew into the net right at the end, rewarding FC Luzern for their storming run in the final minutes of the match. This was initially characterized by missed chances, with the visitors missing even the best opportunities, putting the ball next to the goal or failing to get it over the almost deserted goal line from the best position.

Just when it seemed to be jinxed, Severin Ottiger made it 3:3 in the 92nd minute after another advance by Lucerne into the Winterthur penalty area. The Central Swiss doubled their lead with the very next attack after the kick-off. The unsettled Winterthur team looked very poor and were also unlucky that Donat Rrudhani, scorer of the 2:1 goal in the first half, shot at team-mate Adrian Grbic in such a way that the ball became unstoppable.

For Lucerne, the game, which they had let slip from their grasp after taking an early 1:0 lead with Thibault Klidjé's eighth goal of the season and Rrudhani's 2:1, ended with three points. Winterthur, for whom points would have been so good, came away empty-handed, partly because they allowed themselves to be pinned back too much in the final phase.

FCW, the team with the fewest goals up to this round, had their best moments when they went on the offensive. Anthony Baroan (26'), Matteo Di Giusto (34') and Nishan Burkart (541') gave them a 3:2 lead at the break. In 45 minutes, the Zurich team scored almost a fifth of their total goals for the season. The fact that there were no points for this was hard to swallow.

"I just feel incredibly sorry for the team," said FCW coach Ognjen Zaric after the last game before the winter break. "We were so close to three points today. Then you have to take at least one with you. Now it's good for us all to be able to clear our heads."

Telegram:

Winterthur - Lucerne 3:4 (3:2)

SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 3. Klidje (Owusu) 0:1. 26. Baroan (Burkart) 1:1. 28. Rrudhani (Winkler) 1:2. 34. Di Giusto (Baroan) 2:2. 41. Burkart (Schättin) 3:2. 92. Ottiger 3:3. 93. Grbic (Rrudhani) 3:4.

Winterthur: Kapino; Stillhart, Lekaj, Mühl, Schättin; Arnold, Frei; Di Giusto, Burkart (90. Lukembila), Schneider (61. Durrer); Baroan (73. Bajrami).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks (82. Freimann); Stankovic; Winkler (46. Ottiger), Rrudhani, Spadanuda (73. Grbic); Klidje (75. Villiger), Owusu (75. Kadák).

Remarks: Cautions: 1. Spadanuda, 48. Knezevic, 72. Baroan, 76. Kapino, 90. Durrer, 95. Rrudhani.