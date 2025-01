Another setback: After recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, Ismajl Beka suffers a metatarsal fracture Keystone

FC Luzern will once again be without central defender Ismajl Beka. The 25-year-old is expected to be out for at least two months with a metatarsal fracture.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Beka suffered the injury in training on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Central Swiss club, initial examinations have indicated that no operation is necessary.

Beka only returned to team training at the end of December after a cruciate ligament rupture had kept him out of action for over a year.