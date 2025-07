Lars Villiger scored 7 goals in 38 games for FC Luzern in the last Super League season. Keystone

FC Luzern will be without Lars Villiger at the start of the new Super League season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old striker tore the inner ligament in his right knee in a test match against Neuchâtel Xamax (2-0) on Wednesday. According to the club, he is expected to be out for around three months.

The FCL also currently has to cope with two losses in defense. Swede Jesper Löfgren is unable to take part in team training due to a hernia, as is Ismajl Beka, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

