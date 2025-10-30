Luciano Spalletti is to bring Juventus Turin back to the top. Picture: Keystone

Juventus Turin have signed former Italian national team coach Luciano Spalletti as coach. The 66-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season, the club announced.

Juventus Turin is being cautious about the length of the contract for good reason. The last two coaches were not a happy choice. Both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, who was released this week, only remained in office for a few months and are still on the payroll of the Italian record champions.

The Bianconeri are only in 7th place in Serie A after nine rounds, partly because Juventus have gone seven consecutive games without a win under Tudor. In the Champions League, the Italians have been disappointing so far with one defeat and two draws.

Spalletti has been without a coaching position since this summer. In June, he was forced to resign as Italy's national team coach following the 3-0 debacle in the World Cup qualifiers in Norway. As a club coach, he led Napoli to the league title in 2023 and AS Roma to two cup wins in 2007 and 2008. Other coaching stops included Inter Milan and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Spalletti will make his debut for Juventus Turin on Saturday in the Serie A away game at Cremona, currently eighth in the table.