Just a bruise in his right knee Luck in misfortune for YB professional Alvyn Sanches

Syl Battistuzzi

12.12.2025

Alvyn Sanches had to come off before the final whistle against Lille on Thursday evening.
KEYSTONE

Young Boys can breathe a sigh of relief: Alvyn Sanches did not suffer a serious knee injury in stoppage time of the win against Lille after a hard tackle by an opponent.

12.12.2025, 14:02

12.12.2025, 14:04

The 22-year-old Swiss international was diagnosed with a severe knee contusion during medical examinations late on Thursday evening; fortunately, the ligaments were not affected.

Only one Bernese player fails. Here are the YB grades for the win against Lille

It remains to be seen whether Alvyn Sanches will be available again for Sunday's home game against Luzern.

The lively attacking player suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his first international match in March, which kept him out of action until the end of October.

