Alvyn Sanches had to come off before the final whistle against Lille on Thursday evening. KEYSTONE

Young Boys can breathe a sigh of relief: Alvyn Sanches did not suffer a serious knee injury in stoppage time of the win against Lille after a hard tackle by an opponent.

Syl Battistuzzi

The 22-year-old Swiss international was diagnosed with a severe knee contusion during medical examinations late on Thursday evening; fortunately, the ligaments were not affected.

It remains to be seen whether Alvyn Sanches will be available again for Sunday's home game against Luzern.

The lively attacking player suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his first international match in March, which kept him out of action until the end of October.