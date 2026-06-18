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World Cup Playoff Draw Lucky break! The Swiss women’s national team avoids a nightmare draw

Patrick Lämmle

18.6.2026

Riola Xhemaili and her teammates face manageable playoff opponents.
Riola Xhemaili and her teammates face manageable playoff opponents.
IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

To qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, Switzerland must survive at least two playoff rounds. The national team can’t complain about a lack of luck in the draw. An analysis.

18.06.2026, 14:15

18.06.2026, 14:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, Switzerland must get through at least two playoff rounds.
  • An elimination against Israel would be embarrassing. In the second round, they’ll likely face Austria, a team on par with them.
  • Considering that Switzerland could have also faced England—the European champion and World Cup runner-up—they can’t complain about a lack of luck in the draw.
Show more

In the first playoff round, Switzerland will face Israel, which, like Switzerland, played in League B. While Switzerland earned 16 points (5 wins, 1 draw) in a group with Turkey, Northern Ireland, and Malta and secured promotion to League A as group winner, Israel’s performance was anything but impressive.

Israel did win both games against bottom-ranked Luxembourg, but in June they stood no chance against group winner Scotland in either match (1–5 and 0–6). Early in the qualifiers, Switzerland’s opponent also lost both games against Belgium decisively (0–3 and 0–5). If everything goes according to plan, Switzerland should prevail without any trouble. Facing Finland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, or Turkey would have presented significantly tougher challenges.

The Swiss national team avoids the real heavyweights

If Switzerland clears the first hurdle, it will face the winner of the match between Austria and Kosovo in the second playoff round. The Austrians are the clear favorites, but they certainly aren’t a powerhouse. In League A, the Austrian team earned only 4 points (1 win, 1 draw) and finished in 3rd place behind Germany (16 points) and Norway (12 points). Slovenia, which finished last, won only one of its six games—a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Considering that, in the worst-case scenario, Switzerland could have faced European champion and World Cup runner-up England, they certainly can’t complain about a tough draw. European Championship semifinalist Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, or Sweden would also pose significantly tougher challenges.

So it’s clear: Switzerland has every chance of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. A loss to Israel, ranked 66th in the world, would amount to a debacle. In the second round, there are no truly weak opponents, but Austria—a team on par with Switzerland—would be waiting, ranked 23rd in the world and thus just three spots ahead of Switzerland (26th). Potential opponent Kosovo is currently ranked only 88th in the world.

Possible Additional Round

Even if Switzerland makes it through both playoff rounds, a World Cup berth isn’t guaranteed. If, aside from Switzerland, only teams from League A advance, the Swiss national team would then also have to make it through the intercontinental playoffs.

All Playoff Matchups

  • Slovakia / Ukraine – Greece / England
  • Finland / Serbia – Belarus / Italy
  • Northern Ireland / Portugal – Croatia / Iceland
  • Albania / Wales – Romania / Norway
  • Israel / Switzerland – Kosovo / Austria
  • Czech Republic / Scotland – Lithuania / Sweden
  • Belgium / Poland – Kazakhstan / Republic of Ireland
  • Turkey / Slovenia – Hungary / Netherlands
Show more
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

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