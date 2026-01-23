To qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, Switzerland must survive at least two playoff rounds. The national team can’t complain about a lack of luck in the draw. An analysis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, Switzerland must get through at least two playoff rounds.

An elimination against Israel would be embarrassing. In the second round, they’ll likely face Austria, a team on par with them.

Considering that Switzerland could have also faced England—the European champion and World Cup runner-up—they can’t complain about a lack of luck in the draw.

In the first playoff round, Switzerland will face Israel, which, like Switzerland, played in League B. While Switzerland earned 16 points (5 wins, 1 draw) in a group with Turkey, Northern Ireland, and Malta and secured promotion to League A as group winner, Israel’s performance was anything but impressive.

Israel did win both games against bottom-ranked Luxembourg, but in June they stood no chance against group winner Scotland in either match (1–5 and 0–6). Early in the qualifiers, Switzerland’s opponent also lost both games against Belgium decisively (0–3 and 0–5). If everything goes according to plan, Switzerland should prevail without any trouble. Facing Finland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, or Turkey would have presented significantly tougher challenges.

The Swiss national team avoids the real heavyweights

If Switzerland clears the first hurdle, it will face the winner of the match between Austria and Kosovo in the second playoff round. The Austrians are the clear favorites, but they certainly aren’t a powerhouse. In League A, the Austrian team earned only 4 points (1 win, 1 draw) and finished in 3rd place behind Germany (16 points) and Norway (12 points). Slovenia, which finished last, won only one of its six games—a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Considering that, in the worst-case scenario, Switzerland could have faced European champion and World Cup runner-up England, they certainly can’t complain about a tough draw. European Championship semifinalist Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, or Sweden would also pose significantly tougher challenges.

So it’s clear: Switzerland has every chance of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. A loss to Israel, ranked 66th in the world, would amount to a debacle. In the second round, there are no truly weak opponents, but Austria—a team on par with Switzerland—would be waiting, ranked 23rd in the world and thus just three spots ahead of Switzerland (26th). Potential opponent Kosovo is currently ranked only 88th in the world.

Possible Additional Round

Even if Switzerland makes it through both playoff rounds, a World Cup berth isn’t guaranteed. If, aside from Switzerland, only teams from League A advance, the Swiss national team would then also have to make it through the intercontinental playoffs.

All Playoff Matchups Slovakia / Ukraine – Greece / England

Finland / Serbia – Belarus / Italy

Northern Ireland / Portugal – Croatia / Iceland

Albania / Wales – Romania / Norway

Israel / Switzerland – Kosovo / Austria

Czech Republic / Scotland – Lithuania / Sweden

Belgium / Poland – Kazakhstan / Republic of Ireland

Turkey / Slovenia – Hungary / Netherlands



























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