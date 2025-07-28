  1. Residential Customers
"Nobody knew about it" Lucy Bronze played the entire European Championships with a shin fracture

SDA

28.7.2025 - 09:28

Lucy Bronze gritted her teeth during the European Championships.
imago

Athletes often endure great physical pain to achieve success - but England's footballer Lucy Bronze went one step further at the European Championships.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lucy Bronze played the entire European Championships with a broken shin - without anyone knowing about it.
  • The 33-year-old played a total of 598 minutes on the pitch and converted the decisive penalty in the quarter-finals. "She's inhuman," said Bronze's former teammate Ellen White.
  • Bronze had to be substituted in the final - but due to a different injury. England beat Spain on penalties to win the title.
Show more

The 33-year-old played through the entire tournament in Switzerland with a broken left tibia. "But nobody knew about it," Bronze revealed to the BBC after the final. Exactly when she had sustained the injury remained unclear at first.

Bronze was the Lionesses' oldest player at the European Championships and, despite her injury, was on the pitch for a total of 598 minutes - only three other Englishwomen have played more. She caused a stir in the quarter-finals when she put a bandage on her right leg and later scored the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out with a powerful shot.

"That was superfluous"Arrogance accusations against England heroine Kelly: The press comments on the European Championship final

Three overtimes in a row

In the final, she was substituted in extra time - but not because of her shin. "I injured the knee of my other leg today," explained Bronze. "That's why I got so much praise from the girls after the Sweden game, because I was in so much pain. But if that's what it takes to play for England, then that's what I'll do."

Coach Sarina Wiegman praised the "insane mentality" of her experienced defender. England had needed at least extra time in all three knockout games to progress. Bronze played through the quarter-finals and semi-finals - despite breaking her shin. Bronze's former teammate and BBC pundit Ellen White said: "I mean that in the nicest possible way, but she's inhuman."

