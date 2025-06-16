Ludovic Magnin moves from Lausanne to Basel. KEYSTONE

FC Basel has a new coach. Following the departure of double winner Fabio Celestini, Ludovic Magnin will take over on the FCB touchline - the club announced in a press release.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ludovic Magnin is the new coach of FC Basel.

The 46-year-old takes over after the departure of double winner Fabio Celestini and signs a contract until 2027. Show more

The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.

"I am delighted to be able to coach the biggest club in Switzerland with immediate effect," Ludovic Magnin is quoted as saying in the press release. "My predecessor led FCB back to the top, where it belongs - and I will do everything I can to confirm these successes and develop the team in the best possible way."

Magnin started his coaching career at FC Zurich. After spells with the U18s and U21s, he coached the first team for two and a half years from 2018. After a brief stint at FC Altach in Austria, with whom he managed to stay in the league, he joined Lausanne-Sport in 2022. He led the Vaud club from the Challenge League back to the top flight, to retaining their place in the league in their first Super League season and to 5th place last season, which entitled them to qualify for the Conference League.

"His emotional nature is good for the team"

FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki says: "Ludo's qualities and expertise as a former player and also as a head coach are undisputed. He knows Swiss football inside out and at the same time already has international experience. He knows exactly what it takes to win titles with a team and, with his supportive, sometimes very emotional manner, he brings an element to the touchline that we value and is good for a team."

Magnin was able to upset FCB several times last season with Lausanne. The Vaud side only lost one of their four league games against the champions and were only beaten in extra time in the cup semi-final. "We had a lot of problems last season against FC Lausanne-Sport, who were always in excellent form - so we're delighted that Ludo will be coaching our team in future and preparing them for the opposition," says Stucki.

And Magnin: "I've always loved playing at St. Jakob-Park, both as a player and as an opposing coach. The fact that I can now work in this great stadium with these fantastic fans fills me with pride and huge motivation - I can hardly wait for the season to start." The new Super League season starts on July 25.

✍️🆕 𝙇𝙪𝙙𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾𝘽-𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧 🔴🔵



Der FC Basel 1893 verpflichtet Ludovic Magnin als Nachfolger von Fabio Celestini. Der 46-Jährige unterzeichnet einen Zweijahresvertrag bei Rotblau und wird ab dem Trainingsstart am 20. Juni… pic.twitter.com/5SWmqNc0ke — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) June 16, 2025

