Ludovic Magnin's appointment as coach of Basel will be made official on Monday and he will face the media in this role for the first time on Tuesday. The 46-year-old wants to build on the tried and tested.

"I wouldn't be intelligent if I wanted to make major changes," said Magnin at the media conference. "Excellent work has been done here." With the exception of Davide Callà, Murat Yakin's new assistant with the Swiss national team, Magnin's aim is therefore to be able to count on the same staff as his predecessor Fabio Celestini. "They know the team, so we don't have to start from scratch," says Magnin, describing the advantages. "After that, I'll make a few small adjustments."

Difficult legacy

Magnin is taking on a difficult legacy. Under Celestini, FCB won the double after previously going eight years without a title and finishing last in the Super League when he took over at the end of October 2023. Asked whether the job therefore involves a certain amount of risk, Magnin replied: "I would be very happy if you could tell me which club has no risk these days. There is pressure everywhere. In Basel, no matter what situation the club finds itself in, expectations are high anyway, and rightly so. I see it as an opportunity and it's the move I wanted to make. Basel offers me a huge showcase."

Those responsible already knew before the end of the season that Celestini wanted to leave the club. However, a termination agreement first had to be drawn up and then an agreement had to be reached with Lausanne, as Magnin still had a current contract there. That's why the whole thing dragged on.

Champions League as a clear goal

Why Magnin? "There were a lot of things that spoke in his favor," said Basel's head of sport Daniel Stucki. "He is a Swiss player who has developed enormously in recent times, has allowed Lausanne to play attractive football, knows the league inside out and has had an international career as a player." Magnin says of his development: "As a coach, experience is the most important thing." FCB is his fourth coaching stop after FC Zurich, the Austrian club Altach and Lausanne-Sport.

What are the expectations of Magnin, Christian Stucki? "We achieved more than we expected this season. Internally, the goal was to finish in the top four and thus play in Europe. Confirming our success is difficult, but we absolutely want to do that, we want to play for the championship title again. And then we want to play in the Champions League. Our job now is to put the team together in such a way that we can achieve these goals for the season."

It is clear that a central midfielder will be signed. Stucki does not see himself under any stress in this regard, even if the first training session under Magnin takes place on Saturday and the team goes to the training camp in Schruns on June 26 - after all, the international transfer window has not been open for long.