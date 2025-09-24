Ludovic Magnin's memory lapses ahead of the neighborhood duel - Gallery Ludovic Magnin was in a very good mood at the pre-match media conference Image: Keystone Xherdan Shaqiri should, as always, make his contribution to a good result for FCB Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz will not be at the Europa Park Stadium Image: Keystone Mirko Salvi will replace Hitz in Freiburg Image: Keystone Freiburg coach Julian Schuster played in Stuttgart together with Ludovic Magnin Image: Keystone Ludovic Magnin's memory lapses ahead of the neighborhood duel - Gallery Ludovic Magnin was in a very good mood at the pre-match media conference Image: Keystone Xherdan Shaqiri should, as always, make his contribution to a good result for FCB Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz will not be at the Europa Park Stadium Image: Keystone Mirko Salvi will replace Hitz in Freiburg Image: Keystone Freiburg coach Julian Schuster played in Stuttgart together with Ludovic Magnin Image: Keystone

Basel start the league phase of the Europa League in the neighborhood duel against Freiburg. Coach Ludovic Magnin is relaxed ahead of the clash - even if there are things that could worry him.

Ludovic Magnin has played 148 games in the Bundesliga, and the former left-back and current FC Basel coach shows that although he has experienced a lot, not everything has been stored correctly in his head. Magnin is sitting in the belly of the Europa Park stadium in Freiburg on Tuesday evening, where Basel kick off their Europa League campaign on Wednesday (9pm).

On the short journey there from Basel, they had discussed what his record as a player against Freiburg Sport Club would be like, Magnin says. "I don't remember exactly, but I didn't win here very often." A member of the media then pulls out the statistics and amazes the FCB coach.

Magnin was in the squad against the Breisgauers a total of five times, four times with Werder Bremen and once with VfB Stuttgart. He made two appearances - and Bremen won two clear victories (4:1 and 6:0). Magnin asks: "But if I was on the bench for 90 minutes, we must have lost, right?" He laughs. This impression also deceives Magnin, because he has never lost against Freiburg. "That shows," says Magnin, "when you get a lot of blows to the head, you forget things."

The past with Schuster

He laughs again. The mood is generally exuberant on this last mandatory date before Basel's return to the European stage. The 46-year-old is asked by a Freiburg journalist about Julian Schuster telling him how funny it was in the dressing room when he played in a team with Magnin.

The current SCF coach was Magnin's teammate in Stuttgart 17 years ago. "I hope he didn't tell me too much," says Magnin with a broad grin. "Jule is a good guy and I'm pleased to see how Freiburg has developed in recent years." Although the FCB coach's relaxed attitude is nothing new, it is somewhat surprising. In fact, there are reasons for the Frenchman to be at least a little worried about the clash with the current seventh-placed team in the Bundesliga.

Marwin Hitz will not be in goal on Wednesday evening. The goalkeeper is suffering from thigh problems, which is why Mirco Salvi will get a chance to prove himself, as he did on Friday in the gnarled victory in the second cup round against Etoile Carouge (5:4 n.p.). The Vaud native emerged as the hero in the game of nerves from eleven meters with two saves and another missed attempt by the underdogs, who were able to steer a difficult evening into a conciliatory direction after all.

Confidence in Salvi

Magnin says he would of course have backed Hitz if he had been fit for action. "But things always turn out the way they have to in life." In this respect, the coach is not unhappy that his backup goalkeeper impressed with a good performance on Friday. However, Magnin also knows that his team will not enter the sold-out arena as favorites, regardless of who is in goal. "We know the division of roles and we know that Freiburg can play very good football." But: "We want to be brave and show that FCB is a big club."

Several thousand fans will make the pilgrimage across the border on Wednesday to support Basel. "We could probably have filled the entire stadium with our fans," says Magnin, who attributes great "charm" to this first meeting between the two traditional clubs in a competitive match.

And the coach is keen to emphasize that although FCB want to get their European adventure off to a good start, their goal of reaching the knockout phase is not out of reach even in the event of a defeat. Basel will play eight games in the league phase until the end of January. Magnin says: "We want to progress. But we are realistic. Everything has to fall into place for us to achieve our goals." The first step towards this should be taken on Wednesday. If he succeeds, Magnin will perhaps still remember it years later.