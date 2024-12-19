Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti celebrates the 3-0 home win in the Conference League against HJK Helsinki Keystone

Lugano have the opportunity to qualify directly for the last 16 of the Conference League on Thursday. The Ticino side will host the Cypriot team Pafos in Thun (21:00).

Keystone-SDA SDA

With twelve points from five games, Mattia Croci-Torti's team is in a good position to finish in the top eight. A draw against Pafos should be enough to avoid a detour via the round of 16. However, the Luganesi want to end their European fall with another win.

The Ticino side also want to make up for the 4-1 defeat at the Cornaredo on Sunday, when Lausanne's strong form made the difference with its freshness. The sixth game in the Conference League is the 33rd game Lugano has played since the start of the season on July 20. By comparison, Lausanne-Sport have only played 21 games in the same period.

However, the Bianconeri must be wary of the surprising Cypriots, who sit 12th in the Conference League table, three points behind Lugano. As leaders of their league, they have only lost twice at European level to higher-ranked teams without disappointing (2:3 against Fiorentina, 0:1 against Heidenheim).

St. Gallen with their backs to the wall

St. Gallen also end their autumn marathon - also their 33rd game - with a final away game at Heidenheim (21:00). With just four points from five games, the eastern Swiss side desperately need a win in southern Germany to reach the round of 16. What could be better than a game against a team in deep trouble with seven defeats in a row?