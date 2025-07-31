Lugano and Mattia Zanotti must overcome the Cluj hurdle Keystone

Lugano and Lausanne-Sport face a tough challenge in their second legs of the qualifiers for the Europa League and Conference League respectively. The first legs did not go quite as planned.

Lugano were held to a 0-0 draw against Cluj in their Swiss exile in Thun. Now they need a win in the Romanian provincial town from 7.30 p.m., at the latest in the penalty shoot-out, if they want to keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League group stage alive. However, the opening game in the Super League (1:2 against Thun) did not provide any additional confidence.

Lugano will continue in the 3rd qualifying round of the European Cup anyway, in the Europa League if they win, otherwise in the third-tier Conference League.

For Lausanne-Sport, on the other hand, European survival is already at stake from 20:15 at home in the Stade de la Tuilière. In the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League, new coach Peter Zeidler's team must make up for a 2-1 first-leg defeat against North Macedonian cup winners Vardar Skopje.