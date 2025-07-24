Tough battle, but no winner between Lugano and Skopje in Thun Keystone

Lugano had to settle for a 0-0 draw against CFR Cluj in the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Europa League. In order to stay in the race, they need to improve their performance in Romania.

It could have been even worse for Lugano in exile in the Bernese Oberland. Only eight minutes had been played in Thun when defender Ayman El Wafi conceded a foul penalty. However, Karlo Muhar put it against the post.

The game then developed without any major highlights. Although Lugano had the ball for the most part, they did not know what to do with it. In the end, the goalless draw was a logical result.

If the Ticino side prevail in Cluj in a week's time, they will face the winner of the match between Levski Sofia and Braga from Portugal in the third qualifying round, otherwise they will continue in the third-tier Conference League.

Telegram:

Lugano - CFR Cluj 0:0

Thun. - SR England (ENG).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, El Wafi (58. Mahmoud); Grgic (75. Cimignani); Steffen, Bislimi (82. Doumbia), Dos Santos (58. Bottani), Alioski; Koutsias (75. Behrens).

Remarks: 12. Muhar (Cluj) hits the post with a foul penalty.