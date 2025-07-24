  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League Quali Lugano bites its teeth out against Cluj

SDA

24.7.2025 - 22:35

Tough battle, but no winner between Lugano and Skopje in Thun
Tough battle, but no winner between Lugano and Skopje in Thun
Keystone

Lugano had to settle for a 0-0 draw against CFR Cluj in the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Europa League. In order to stay in the race, they need to improve their performance in Romania.

Keystone-SDA

24.07.2025, 22:35

24.07.2025, 22:50

It could have been even worse for Lugano in exile in the Bernese Oberland. Only eight minutes had been played in Thun when defender Ayman El Wafi conceded a foul penalty. However, Karlo Muhar put it against the post.

The game then developed without any major highlights. Although Lugano had the ball for the most part, they did not know what to do with it. In the end, the goalless draw was a logical result.

If the Ticino side prevail in Cluj in a week's time, they will face the winner of the match between Levski Sofia and Braga from Portugal in the third qualifying round, otherwise they will continue in the third-tier Conference League.

Telegram:

Lugano - CFR Cluj 0:0

Thun. - SR England (ENG).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, El Wafi (58. Mahmoud); Grgic (75. Cimignani); Steffen, Bislimi (82. Doumbia), Dos Santos (58. Bottani), Alioski; Koutsias (75. Behrens).

Remarks: 12. Muhar (Cluj) hits the post with a foul penalty.

More on the topic

Die Super League kehrt zurück

25. Juli 2025 | 20.30 Uhr | FC Zürich vs. FC Sion | Live im Free-TV auf blue Zoom | Alle Spiele bei blue Sport

blue Sport
Clubs

More from the department

Conference League Quali. Zeidler's debut fails: Lausanne showered cold in the heat of Skopje

Conference League QualiZeidler's debut fails: Lausanne showered cold in the heat of Skopje

Super League. FCZ defender Denoon moves to Italy

Super LeagueFCZ defender Denoon moves to Italy

Super League. Title favorites, challengers, relegation candidates and new attractions

Super LeagueTitle favorites, challengers, relegation candidates and new attractions