Lugano's new striker Georgios Koutsias (front) in celebratory pose Keystone

FC Lugano is strengthening its squad with another striker from partner club Chicago Fire. Greek junior international Georgios Koutsias will join the Ticino club on loan during the winter break, the club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-year-old center forward comes from the PAOK Thessaloniki junior section. He moved to the USA at the start of 2023. In two seasons for Chicago Fire, Koutsias made 57 appearances in Major League Soccer, scoring five goals.

The loan contract runs until the end of 2025, after which Lugano has an option to buy.

