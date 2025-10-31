Lucerne create a clear advantage in chances against Lugano, but the Ticino side still win 2:0 in the end. At the post-match press conference, however, Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti loses his good mood.

Lugano wins 2-0 against Luzern and climbs above the table.

Lugano coach Croci-Torti praised his team for their improved performance in the second half. Because the first half was "a disaster".

Lugano continue their campaign on Sunday against FC St.Gallen, who have two more days to recover. Croci-Torti finds this "unacceptable". Show more

Lugano climb above the table thanks to a 2:0 win against Luzern. For the first time this season! The manner in which the victory was achieved is not quite commonplace. The statistics show that Lucerne should have scored 1.93 goals based on their chances, while Lugano's xG value is 0.29. The goals came virtually out of nowhere - dream goals.

"That was a disaster in the first half," said Lugano coach Croci-Torti in an interview with blue Sport after the game. He is satisfied with the performance after the break: "That was the Lugano I know. Dynamic, with a strategy, with will, with a desire to go one-on-one." 45 good minutes would have been enough to secure three points that evening. "But if we want to win more games, we can't do it the way we did in the first half today."

Croci-Torti harshly criticizes the game plan

There is not much time to prepare for the next game. On Sunday, Lugano will host FC St.Gallen, who lost 3-2 in Sion on Tuesday. "It's not acceptable. When you draw up the match schedules, it can't happen that one team has two days more recovery time than the other. That is impossible. That's why I'm angry about this," said Croci-Torti at the post-match press conference.

"There's a huge difference between playing until eleven o'clock on Tuesday evening or Thursday evening and then playing again on Sunday." As the two teams do not play in international competitions, this is "not normal". In addition, some players have injuries and are therefore questionable. The time to recover will be short. Croci-Torti says: "Our squad is getting thinner again. And that doesn't make it any easier when we face the best physical team in the league on Sunday."