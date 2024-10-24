Lugano will face Czech representative FK Mladá Boleslav away from home in the Conference League. Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti expects "a difficult game" and doesn't want to be the favorite.

Patrick Lämmle

Lugano coach Croci-Torti is expecting a difficult game, but wants to take the three points with him.

The fact that the captain of FK Mladá Boleslav is older than Croci-Torti elicits first a laugh from the Lugano coach, then praise. Show more

Mattia Croci-Torti talks to blue Sport about the upcoming match on Thursday evening in the Conference League against FK Mladá Boleslav (21:00 live on blue Sport). "It's a team with very experienced players," says the 42-year-old. Croci-Torti names, for example, former Basel player Marek Suchy, the vice-captain of the Czech representative.

However, FK Mladá Boleslav's start to the season has been a failure. After 11 rounds in the domestic league, Lugano's opponents have just 13 points to their name and are bobbing around in mid-table. Their last win dates back to September 1, since when Boleslav have recorded four draws and two defeats in all competitions. They started their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to FC Noah from Armenia.

Croci-Torti: "It certainly won't be easy"

Croci-Torti says: "They have lost almost every game after the Thursday Cup, but it will certainly be a difficult game." It is important that they go into the game with a good attitude, "because it certainly won't be easy".

Asked about the opposing team's strengths and weaknesses, the Lugano coach said: "It's a team that defends really well and is good at switching play. We really have to watch out against this opponent."

And so he doesn't want to be the favorite, even though Lugano won 3:0 against HJK Helsinki in the opener and thus got off to a good start. "But we'll go to the Czech Republic and try to play our game and take three points," said the 42-year-old.

The fact that captain Marek Matejovsky is a few months older than him elicits a laugh from Croci-Torti. "That's not normal. But it means he's had a good career and is healthy." They want to overcome him with speed.