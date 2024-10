Albian Hajdari extends his contract with FC Lugano until 2028 Keystone

FC Lugano have extended the contract of central defender Albian Hajdari until the summer of 2028. The Swiss U21 international has played for the Ticino club since 2022.

SDA

He first came on loan from Juventus Turin before Lugano took him on permanently a year ago. This season, the Basel native has made eleven appearances in all competitions.

SDA