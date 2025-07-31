  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

European Cup qualifiers Lugano fails in extra time against Cluj - Lausanne overruns Skopje in second leg

Luca Betschart

31.7.2025

Lugano failed to score against Cluj in a total of 210 minutes.
Lugano failed to score against Cluj in a total of 210 minutes.
Picture: sda

FC Lugano fail to beat Cluj in extra time in the Europa League qualifiers. Meanwhile, Lausanne managed to turn things around against Vardar Skojpe after losing the first leg.

31.07.2025, 22:15

31.07.2025, 22:23

Lugano fails against Cluj

Lugano were knocked out of the Europa League in the 2nd qualifying round by Romanian side CFR Cluj. After a goalless draw in the first leg, the Ticino side lost 0:1 on the road after extra time. Like the first leg in exile in Thun, the second leg in Romania also had few playful highlights in store. Lugano dominated the game, but rarely found a gap in the home team's defense.

Despite this, the Ticino side scored in the 50th and 67th minutes. Both times, however, Kevin Behrens' goal was conceded by Dutch referee Allard Lindhout. First because the ball bounced off the German new signing's hand before he shot on goal, then because Behrens was marginally offside when Renato Steffen provided the assist.

As a result, the home side scored the only regular goal of the match in the 6th minute of extra time following a corner. Uran Bislimi came closest to scoring the equalizer that would have saved Mattia Croci-Torti's team in the penalty shoot-out. His shot in the 104th minute rattled the crossbar.

Despite the defeat, Lugano's dream of reaching the European group stage is not yet over. The Ticino side will continue in the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League, where Celje await. Lugano has bad memories of the Slovenian club. Last year, they were eliminated against this opponent in the round of 16 of the Conference League on penalties.

Lausanne overruns Skopje in the second leg

Lausanne-Sport are through to the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League after a convincing performance. The Vaud side beat Vardar Skopje 5-0 after losing the first leg 2-1.

Lausanne managed to turn things around after the defeat in North Macedonia in the first half. At home in the Stade de la Tuilière, Peter Zeidler's team left no doubt about the outcome of the game right from the start. Noë Dussenne (16') and Kaly Sène with a double strike (33/35') ensured a deserved lead at the break. Ten minutes after the restart, Alban Ajdini dispelled the last doubts. Seydou Traoré provided the final goal six minutes before the end.

Lausanne thus kept alive their chances of reaching the group stage of a European Cup for the first time in 15 years. The next and penultimate hurdle is the Kazakh club Astana.

Telegram

Lausanne-Sport - Vardar Skopje 5:0 (3:0)

SR Levi (ISR). - Goals: 16. Dussenne 1:0. 33. Sène 2:0. 35. Sène 3:0. 55. Ajdini 4:0. 84. Traoré 5:0.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga (59. Soppy), Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty; Custodio, Roche, Diakité (71. Carraco); Lekoueiry (71. N'Diaye); Ajdini (82. Butler-Oyedeji), Sène (60. Traoré).

You might also be interested in

More from this section

Leverkusen not ready for the title. Schick:

Leverkusen not ready for the titleSchick: "Xhaka was the most important player for the whole team"

Transfer to Nottingham. Ndoye becomes the second most expensive Swiss player - and puts money in FCB's coffers

Transfer to NottinghamNdoye becomes the second most expensive Swiss player - and puts money in FCB's coffers

Super League. Match postponements after Servette's failure

Super LeagueMatch postponements after Servette's failure

Football fans as leverage. Trump considers visa restrictions for the 2026 World Cup

Football fans as leverageTrump considers visa restrictions for the 2026 World Cup

Bite to the genital area. Professional soccer player misses important game after dog attack

Bite to the genital areaProfessional soccer player misses important game after dog attack