Lugano failed to score against Cluj in a total of 210 minutes. Picture: sda

FC Lugano fail to beat Cluj in extra time in the Europa League qualifiers. Meanwhile, Lausanne managed to turn things around against Vardar Skojpe after losing the first leg.

Luca Betschart

Lugano fails against Cluj

Lugano were knocked out of the Europa League in the 2nd qualifying round by Romanian side CFR Cluj. After a goalless draw in the first leg, the Ticino side lost 0:1 on the road after extra time. Like the first leg in exile in Thun, the second leg in Romania also had few playful highlights in store. Lugano dominated the game, but rarely found a gap in the home team's defense.

Despite this, the Ticino side scored in the 50th and 67th minutes. Both times, however, Kevin Behrens' goal was conceded by Dutch referee Allard Lindhout. First because the ball bounced off the German new signing's hand before he shot on goal, then because Behrens was marginally offside when Renato Steffen provided the assist.

As a result, the home side scored the only regular goal of the match in the 6th minute of extra time following a corner. Uran Bislimi came closest to scoring the equalizer that would have saved Mattia Croci-Torti's team in the penalty shoot-out. His shot in the 104th minute rattled the crossbar.

Despite the defeat, Lugano's dream of reaching the European group stage is not yet over. The Ticino side will continue in the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League, where Celje await. Lugano has bad memories of the Slovenian club. Last year, they were eliminated against this opponent in the round of 16 of the Conference League on penalties.

𝑭𝑼𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬 ⏰



Andiamo in Q3 di UECL 🆚 NK Celje



📅 Andata ➡️ 7 agosto, 20:30

📅 Ritorno ➡️ 14 agosto, TBD

🎟️ 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗻 👉🏻 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗱ì 𝟰 𝗮𝗴𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗼, 𝟭𝟮:𝟬𝟬



Grazie Tifosi. 🤍🖤 #noibianconeri #fclugano #lug pic.twitter.com/wDhfUY9Nf6 — FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) July 31, 2025

Lausanne overruns Skopje in the second leg

Lausanne-Sport are through to the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League after a convincing performance. The Vaud side beat Vardar Skopje 5-0 after losing the first leg 2-1.

Lausanne managed to turn things around after the defeat in North Macedonia in the first half. At home in the Stade de la Tuilière, Peter Zeidler's team left no doubt about the outcome of the game right from the start. Noë Dussenne (16') and Kaly Sène with a double strike (33/35') ensured a deserved lead at the break. Ten minutes after the restart, Alban Ajdini dispelled the last doubts. Seydou Traoré provided the final goal six minutes before the end.

Lausanne thus kept alive their chances of reaching the group stage of a European Cup for the first time in 15 years. The next and penultimate hurdle is the Kazakh club Astana.

Telegram

Lausanne-Sport - Vardar Skopje 5:0 (3:0)

SR Levi (ISR). - Goals: 16. Dussenne 1:0. 33. Sène 2:0. 35. Sène 3:0. 55. Ajdini 4:0. 84. Traoré 5:0.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga (59. Soppy), Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty; Custodio, Roche, Diakité (71. Carraco); Lekoueiry (71. N'Diaye); Ajdini (82. Butler-Oyedeji), Sène (60. Traoré).

You might also be interested in