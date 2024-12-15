Kacper Przybylko scored the only Lugano goal, but had to leave the pitch beaten 1:4 Keystone

The last round of the Super League before Christmas sees another clash. Lugano, Servette and Basel concede defeats in the 18th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There are just eight points between leaders FC Lugano, who defended their top position despite losing 4-1 to Lausanne-Sport, and Swiss champions YB in ninth place. Together with Lucerne, Lausanne are the biggest winners of the 18th round. They occupy third and fourth place, ahead of Servette, who lost 2-1 at YB, and FC Zurich, who lost 2-0 at home to St. Gallen.

Lausanne-Sport inflicted Lugano's first home defeat since mid-August. Alvyn Sanches with a dream goal in the 10th minute and Noë Dussenne with a penalty shortly before the break gave them a 2-0 lead. Lugano reduced the deficit to 1:2 midway through the second half. Dussenne and Kaly Sène scored two more penalties in the closing stages to ensure a clear verdict in favor of the astonishing Lausanne side.

FC Lugano already knew before kick-off that they would go into the winter break as leaders. Because Servette missed out on the victory they needed earlier on Sunday afternoon. After taking an early 1-0 lead through Dereck Kutesa's eleventh goal of the season, Geneva lost 2-1 at YB, with Darian Males scoring twice for the Swiss champions.

FC Zurich's disappointing run continued in the third game on Sunday. They went without a win for the sixth time in a row in the Super League with a 2-0 defeat against St. Gallen. Felix Mambimbi and Chadrac Akolo scored for St. Gallen at the Letzigrund.

FC Basel had already surprisingly lost at home to GC on Saturday, while Sion and Lucerne celebrated away victories. The Valais side won 1-0 at Yverdon, while FCL won 4-3 at Winterthur thanks to two goals in stoppage time.

Results and table:

Saturday: Winterthur - Luzern 3:4 (3:2). Yverdon - Sion 0:1 (0:1). Basel - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:1). - Sunday: Young Boys - Servette 2:1 (1:1). Lugano - Lausanne-Sport 1:4 (0:2). Zurich - St. Gallen 0:2 (0:1).

1. Lugano 18/31 (30:24). 2. Basel 18/30 (40:19). 3. Lausanne-Sport 18/30 (31:22). 4. Lucerne 18/29 (33:30). 5. Servette 18/29 (29:27). 6. Zurich 18/27 (24:25). 7. Sion 18/26 (25:21). 8. St. Gallen 18/25 (29:23). 9. Young Boys 18/23 (25:29). 10. Yverdon 18/17 (16:28). 11. Grasshoppers 18/15 (17:27). 12. Winterthur 18/13 (16:40).