  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Conference League draw Lugano know their possible opponents in the round of 16 ++ Rodriguez and Betis with a hot draw

Linus Hämmerli

20.12.2024

FC Lugano know their four possible opponents in the last 16 of the Conference League.
FC Lugano know their four possible opponents in the last 16 of the Conference League.
KEYSTONE

The play-off pairings in the Conference League have been decided. Lugano know their four possible opponents in the round of 16.

20.12.2024, 12:55

20.12.2024, 14:07

APOEL Nicosia, Omonia Nicosia or Pafos again as well as the Slovenian champions Celje are the Ticino team's possible opponents in March.

In the case of Pafos, it would be a reunion. Lugano secured direct qualification for the round of 16 against the club from the south-west coast of the Mediterranean island on Thursday thanks to a 2-2 draw at the end of the league phase.

Round of 16 draw in February

Pafos, on the other hand, will have to take a detour via the round of 16, where they will face league rivals and Cypriot Cup winners Omonia Nicosia in February. APOEL Nicosia will face Celje in a duel between two champions.

One of the winners of these two sixteen-final pairings will be Lugano's next opponent in the third-tier European Cup competition. The draw will take place on February 21, the day after the second legs.

Matches again in Thun

The round of 16 will be played on March 6 and 13. As the seeded team, Lugano will have home advantage in the second leg. Due to the renovation of its own stadium, the Super League winter champions will once again play at Thun.

On paper, there are two very attractive play-off duels. KAA Gent face Betis Sevilla and Copenhagen have to play Bundesliga side Heidenheim.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Lugano's possible opponents in the round of 16

    Lugano will face one of the teams in the following matches - the draw will take place in February:

    NK Celje - Apoel FC
    Omonoia FC - Pafos FC

  • The play-off duels in the overview

    FK TSC - Jagiellonia Bialystok

    Molde FK - Shamrock Rovers FC

    NK Celje - Apoel FC

    Omonoia FC - Pafos FC

    Vikingur Reykjavík - Panathinaikos

    FC Borac - Olimpija

    KAA Gent - Betis Sevilla

    Copenhagen - Heidenheim

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the ticker of the Conference League play-off draw. In addition, the tournament tree will be determined today up to the final. In other words: FC Lugano will find out its two potential opponents in the round of 16.

    • Show more

Highlights from Thursday evening

More sport

Bundesliga in the ticker. Will Leipzig find their way back into the game?

Bundesliga in the tickerWill Leipzig find their way back into the game?

Transfer rumor. Chelsea hot for Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel?

Transfer rumorChelsea hot for Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel?

Monument to football legend. DFL names Supercup after Franz Beckenbauer

Monument to football legendDFL names Supercup after Franz Beckenbauer

Lugano shows the way. President, sporting director and coach - three proposals for GC

Lugano shows the wayPresident, sporting director and coach - three proposals for GC

Red card against FCSG player?.

Red card against FCSG player?"He hits me in the face" - Heidenheim talent upset after Quintillà's action