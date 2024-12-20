FC Lugano know their four possible opponents in the last 16 of the Conference League. KEYSTONE

The play-off pairings in the Conference League have been decided. Lugano know their four possible opponents in the round of 16.

Linus Hämmerli

APOEL Nicosia, Omonia Nicosia or Pafos again as well as the Slovenian champions Celje are the Ticino team's possible opponents in March.

In the case of Pafos, it would be a reunion. Lugano secured direct qualification for the round of 16 against the club from the south-west coast of the Mediterranean island on Thursday thanks to a 2-2 draw at the end of the league phase.

Round of 16 draw in February

Pafos, on the other hand, will have to take a detour via the round of 16, where they will face league rivals and Cypriot Cup winners Omonia Nicosia in February. APOEL Nicosia will face Celje in a duel between two champions.

One of the winners of these two sixteen-final pairings will be Lugano's next opponent in the third-tier European Cup competition. The draw will take place on February 21, the day after the second legs.

Matches again in Thun

The round of 16 will be played on March 6 and 13. As the seeded team, Lugano will have home advantage in the second leg. Due to the renovation of its own stadium, the Super League winter champions will once again play at Thun.

On paper, there are two very attractive play-off duels. KAA Gent face Betis Sevilla and Copenhagen have to play Bundesliga side Heidenheim.

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Lugano's possible opponents in the round of 16 Lugano will face one of the teams in the following matches - the draw will take place in February: NK Celje - Apoel FC

Omonoia FC - Pafos FC

The play-off duels in the overview FK TSC - Jagiellonia Bialystok Molde FK - Shamrock Rovers FC NK Celje - Apoel FC Omonoia FC - Pafos FC Vikingur Reykjavík - Panathinaikos FC Borac - Olimpija KAA Gent - Betis Sevilla Copenhagen - Heidenheim

Hello ... ... and welcome to the ticker of the Conference League play-off draw. In addition, the tournament tree will be determined today up to the final. In other words: FC Lugano will find out its two potential opponents in the round of 16. Show more

Highlights from Thursday evening