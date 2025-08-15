  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Lugano - Lausanne-Sport postponed

SDA

15.8.2025 - 10:34

Lausanne-Sport will not play their Super League match against Lugano until mid-September
Lausanne-Sport will not play their Super League match against Lugano until mid-September
Keystone

The European Cup program has once again affected the Super League calendar. The match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport has been postponed.

Keystone-SDA

15.08.2025, 10:34

15.08.2025, 10:56

The Swiss Football League officials have complied with the Vaud team's request to postpone the match. After qualifying for the decisive round for entry into the Conference League phase, Lausanne made use of the regulatory option and requested the postponement of the championship match scheduled between the two play-off games against Besiktas Istanbul.

The match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 24, will now take place on Wednesday, September 17. The previously postponed 4th round match between Sion and Servette will also be played on the same day.

More from the department

"Murderers since 1939"Outrage in Poland over Haifa fans' banners

From Augsburg to Andalusia. Rubén Vargas on his first six months at Sevilla:

From Augsburg to AndalusiaRubén Vargas on his first six months at Sevilla: "It was all very hectic"

Start in Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga. Schär and Ndoye face a difficult season ++ Rieder's next attempt ++ Nati trio in Seville

Start in Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLigaSchär and Ndoye face a difficult season ++ Rieder's next attempt ++ Nati trio in Seville