Lausanne-Sport will not play their Super League match against Lugano until mid-September Keystone

The European Cup program has once again affected the Super League calendar. The match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport has been postponed.

The Swiss Football League officials have complied with the Vaud team's request to postpone the match. After qualifying for the decisive round for entry into the Conference League phase, Lausanne made use of the regulatory option and requested the postponement of the championship match scheduled between the two play-off games against Besiktas Istanbul.

The match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 24, will now take place on Wednesday, September 17. The previously postponed 4th round match between Sion and Servette will also be played on the same day.