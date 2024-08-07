After twelve years at Lugano, Jonathan Sabbatini has to look for a new club. Keystone

Although FC Lugano has not extended the contract with its record-breaking player Jonathan Sabbatini, he is not thinking about quitting. The 36-year-old Uruguayan talks to blue Sport about his future, potential new clubs and the title fight.

Michael Wegmann

Jonathan Sabbatini, will we still be seeing you on Swiss football pitches?

Jonathan Sabbatini: Yes, of course! That's what I want. There are contacts, I hope to find myself with a club. But I'm in no hurry.

It was said that FC Luzern, Sion, GC and Thun were interested in you. What's the truth of that?

As I said, I'm open to all Swiss clubs. But I'm in no rush. I'll work with my agent to see what's best for me and my family.

Is playing abroad also an option?

I'm not ruling out offers from abroad either. I would be prepared to move, but of course our children are from Lugano. This is their home. We have to evaluate the various options together.

You are 36. Is retirement an issue?

No. I've shown on the pitch that I still have a lot to offer. Lugano's decision not to extend my contract was not based on performance or physical fitness, there are other reasons. Others my age would like to be in my physical condition. I want to enjoy football for as long as I can. But of course I know that the time available to me is getting less and less.

Are you disappointed with the way things ended at FC Lugano? After all, you are the club's record player with 437 games?

I've already come to terms with the disappointment. I'm at peace with myself and my former club. I can also say that I was prepared. I sensed that it would happen, even though I had every hope that things would turn out differently. I supported and accepted Lugano even during the difficult years and didn't make any mistakes in my decisions. So I'll carry on like this and follow my path.

How much do you miss the Lugano dressing room and your mates?

I still visit them from time to time. And I cheer them on. I don't deny that I would like to return to this club one day. In a different role, of course. Maybe, who knows, even as a player. (Laughs). You never know what will happen in life.

Three games, nine points. Is Lugano ready for the championship title this season?

I wasn't surprised by this great start to the season. I know that Lugano has a great team - that's another reason why I wanted to extend my contract. Important players have arrived, while the younger players feel more secure and have been able to gain experience. Apart from YB, I don't see any opponents for Lugano for the championship title. Although YB is still the favorite.

How and where do you keep fit?

I keep fit on my own. The athletics trainer at FC Lugano helps me put together my training program. I also have friends at Vedeggio-Calcio who allow me to use their training facilities. I also train with the team.

Do you think Mattia Croci-Torti will one day coach a top European club?

I think it was best for him to stay in Lugano this season. If he continues like this, he has what it takes.

Which experience in the Lugano shirt will remain unforgettable for you?

My missed penalty in the last cup final. Everything was set up, everything was perfect. I had the chance to close the circle, but I didn't score. But this big regret now gives me extra energy to keep going and maybe score another crucial penalty in the future.

More from the department