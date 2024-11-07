Petar Stanic (above) initiates Lugano's defeat at Backa Topola in the 4th minute Keystone

Lugano suffers its first defeat in the third game of the Conference League. The Ticino team lost 1:4 to the underdog Backa Topola in northern Serbia.

Lugano's misstep against FK TSC from Backa Topola, who had previously scored no points and no goals, was not to be expected. However, the first defeat and the first goals conceded by the aspiring Swiss champions in the competition's new league system were deserved given the strength of the field in Backa Topola's small but attractive stadium. Petar Stanic and Milos Pantovic each scored twice for the home team, while Mahmoud Belhadj only briefly reduced the deficit for Lugano to 1:2.

Lugano's weak opening phase in particular proved to be their undoing. The Superliga side, who were without in-form attacker Ignacio Aliseda and otherwise rotated very little, were 0:1 down after just four minutes. The score was 0:6 after a quarter of an hour and 1:11 after 30 minutes from the visitors' perspective.

Stanic put the hosts, who were clearly the better side in the early stages, ahead after four minutes with a magnificent long-range shot into the far corner. Hicham Mahou's supposedly timely equalizer with the first chance did not count due to offside, and Belhadj's 1-2 after an hour did not last a minute.

Lugano's battle for a place in the top eight and a direct place in the round of 16 continues in three weeks' time with a home game against Gent, without Mattia Bottani, who was shown the red card after coming on as a substitute for an assault in the closing stages. The Belgians picked up their second win on Thursday against Omonia Nicosia (1:0).

Telegram:

Backa Topola - Lugano 4:1 (1:0)

Sundberg (DEN). - Goals: 4. Stanic 1:0. 59. Pantovic 2:0. 61. Belhadj 2:1. 62. Stanic (Stevanovic) 3:1. 83. Pantovic (Cirkovic) 4:1.

Backa Topola: Ilic; Jovanovic, Djordjevic, Stevanovic, Petrovic; Radin; Djakovac (72. Pejic), Stanic; Banjac (82. Sos), Pantovic (90. Mboungou), Cirkovic.

Lugano: Saipi; Brault-Guillard, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Marques (64. Valenzuela); Grgic (82. Przybylko), Belhadj (64. Bottani); Steffen, Dos Santos (64. Bislimi), Mahou (73. Cimignani); Vladi.

Remarks: 89th red card against Bottani. Cautions: 46 for Radin (suspended for next match), 57 for Cirkovic, 58 for Belhadj, 70 for Hajdari, 70 for Jovanovic.

