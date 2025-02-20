  1. Residential Customers
Round of 16 of the Conference League Lugano face an old acquaintance or Slovenia's champions

20.2.2025 - 23:11

Who will Mattia Croci-Torti and FC Lugano face in the round of 16 of the Conference League?
Picture: Keystone

Lugano's possible opponents in the last 16 of the Conference League are Pafos from Cyprus or Celje from Slovenia.

20.02.2025, 23:13

As the team from Ticino finished in the top eight of Europe's third-highest competition in the league phase, they were able to watch the first knockout phase from the comfort of their sofa. After the round of 16 on Thursday evening, it is now clear that Mattia Croci-Torti's team will face either Cypriot Cup winners Pafos or Slovenian champions Celje on March 6 and 13.

Pafos beat Omonia Nicosia 3:2 on aggregate in the play-offs to set up another potential clash with the last remaining Swiss representative in the European Cup. The two teams have already met once in the league phase in Cyprus, where the game ended 2-2.

Or else the Luganesi will have to make a detour to Slovenia. Celje, the champions, eliminated Apoel Nicosia in the play-offs with a 4-2 aggregate score.

The draw on Friday in Nyon will decide whether Lugano, who first have to play away from home, will meet an old acquaintance or can explore a new European destination. blue Sport will be showing the draw live from 2 p.m. onwards.

Hammer draw for Xhaka's Leverkusen. An overview of the possible Champions League round of 16 clashes

Hammer draw for Xhaka's LeverkusenAn overview of the possible Champions League round of 16 clashes

