The last Swiss club remaining in the European Cup knows its next opponent. FC Lugano will face Slovenian champions Celje in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The round of 16 pairings Cercle Brugge (BEL) - Jagiellonia (POL)

Legia Warszawa (POL) - Molde (NOR)

Lugano (SUI) - Celje (SVN)

Djurgården (SWE) - Pafos (CYP)

Fiorentina (ITA) - Panathinaikos (GRE)

SK Rapid (AUT) - Borac (BIH)

Vitória SC (POR) - Real Betis (ESP)

Chelsea (ENG) - Copenhagen (DEN) Show more

Celje was the more difficult draw for the Ticino side at the draw in Nyon on Friday. Alongside the team coached by Spaniard Albert Riera, the Cypriots from Pafos were the other possible opponents. However, surviving the first European Cup round of 16 in the history of the Ticino club is also realistic against Celje.

In view of recent results, the Super League leaders are the clear favorites going into the clash with Celje, with the first leg in Slovenia's fourth-largest city on March 6 and the second leg in Thun a week later. Although the Slovenian champions survived the round of 16 against APOEL Nicosia on Thursday, they are weakening in the championship. They have scored just one point in their three games this year. In 5th place, they are far below expectations.

It was the last draw in this Conference League season. In the new format, a tournament tree is drawn up to determine the path to the final. In the quarter-finals, Lugano would face the winner of the clash between Panathinaikos and Fiorentina.

