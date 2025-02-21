  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Conference League Lugano meets the Slovenian champions in the round of 16

SDA

21.2.2025 - 13:54

The Conference League tournament tree.
The Conference League tournament tree.
uefa.com

The last Swiss club remaining in the European Cup knows its next opponent. FC Lugano will face Slovenian champions Celje in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2025, 13:54

21.02.2025, 14:41

The round of 16 pairings

  • Cercle Brugge (BEL) - Jagiellonia (POL)
  • Legia Warszawa (POL) - Molde (NOR)
  • Lugano (SUI) - Celje (SVN)
  • Djurgården (SWE) - Pafos (CYP)
  • Fiorentina (ITA) - Panathinaikos (GRE)
  • SK Rapid (AUT) - Borac (BIH)
  • Vitória SC (POR) - Real Betis (ESP)
  • Chelsea (ENG) - Copenhagen (DEN)
Show more

Celje was the more difficult draw for the Ticino side at the draw in Nyon on Friday. Alongside the team coached by Spaniard Albert Riera, the Cypriots from Pafos were the other possible opponents. However, surviving the first European Cup round of 16 in the history of the Ticino club is also realistic against Celje.

In view of recent results, the Super League leaders are the clear favorites going into the clash with Celje, with the first leg in Slovenia's fourth-largest city on March 6 and the second leg in Thun a week later. Although the Slovenian champions survived the round of 16 against APOEL Nicosia on Thursday, they are weakening in the championship. They have scored just one point in their three games this year. In 5th place, they are far below expectations.

It was the last draw in this Conference League season. In the new format, a tournament tree is drawn up to determine the path to the final. In the quarter-finals, Lugano would face the winner of the clash between Panathinaikos and Fiorentina.

Hammer duels in the CL round of 16. Leverkusen take on Bayern ++ Real vs Atlético ++ Liverpool vs PSG

Hammer duels in the CL round of 16Leverkusen take on Bayern ++ Real vs Atlético ++ Liverpool vs PSG

Round of 16 draw. The Europa League clash between Ajax and Frankfurt

Round of 16 drawThe Europa League clash between Ajax and Frankfurt

Videos from the department

More from the department

Kissing scandal. Jenni Hermoso wants to take action against lenient Rubiales verdict

Kissing scandalJenni Hermoso wants to take action against lenient Rubiales verdict

Return to FCB instead of Turkey. Alex Frei:

Return to FCB instead of TurkeyAlex Frei: "That's why my Galatasaray transfer didn't work out"

Naina Inauen. The new face that almost nobody in the national team had on their radar

Naina InauenThe new face that almost nobody in the national team had on their radar

The Europa League highlights. Ajax shambles on in a short-handed situation - spectacle in Norway

The Europa League highlightsAjax shambles on in a short-handed situation - spectacle in Norway

Spectacle in the European Cup. Dream box, blackouts and a fake goalie - you have to see these scenes

Spectacle in the European CupDream box, blackouts and a fake goalie - you have to see these scenes