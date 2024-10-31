Much struggle, little brilliance: Grasshoppers and Lugano draw 1-1 Keystone

Grasshoppers and Lugano drew 1-1 in the 12th round of the Super League. For the record champions, it was the first point gained after three defeats in a row.

"We're in intensive care, but we're still alive," said GC coach Marco Schällibaum before the game. His team did indeed show signs of life in the home game against top team Lugano.

Lugano started the game better, monopolized the ball and had four good opportunities between the 15th and 25th minute. However, the Ticino side were unable to capitalize on any of them. It was Nikolas Muci who gave the home team a somewhat surprising lead after half an hour. The 21-year-old beat Martim Marques in an aerial duel following a corner and scored a powerful goal. Buoyed by his second goal of the season, the center forward almost doubled his tally five minutes later. His long-range shot just missed the target.

Lugano took a long time to recover from the goal. However, the visitors equalized with their first opportunity of the second half. Ignacio Aliceda finished off a counter-attack into the far corner of the goal after Maksim Paskotsi had allowed him to do so in the penalty area. A bitter pill for the Grasshoppers: Adama Bojang had a great chance to make it 2:0 just before the equalizer. The Gambian failed to score with a header from close range against Amir Saipi.

The Grasshoppers were closer to victory in the end. The one point is of no real use to either team. GC remain in penultimate place, while Lugano miss out on a move to the top of the table.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Lugano 1:1 (1:0)

SR Huwiler. - Goals: 30. Muci (Morandi) 1:0. 52. Aliseda (Grgic) 1:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Meyer, Choinière; Bojang (66. Verón Lupi), Morandi, Muci (75. Schürpf); Lee Young-Jun.

Lugano: Saipi; Brault-Guillard, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Martim Marques; Doumbia (62. Mahmoud), Grgic (79. Bottani); Cimignani (55. Steffen), Daniel Dos Santos (55. Bislimi), Aliseda; Przybylko (62. Vladi).

Remarks: Cautions: Daniel Dos Santos (17), Bojang (36), Lee Young-Jun (68), Grgic (68), Verón Lupi (78).

