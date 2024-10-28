Joe Mansueto has been the sole owner of FC Lugano since August 2021. On Sunday, the American will be able to watch a Ticino match live for the first time - and will answer questions from the media the following day.
Trump or Harris? Mansueto keeps a low profile
The last question revolves around the upcoming presidential election in the USA. When asked about this, however, Mansueto does not want to reveal who he is voting for. "I won't answer that question," he laughs.
Increased everywhere - except for viewer numbers
"I would like to see more spectators," says Mansueto. "The new stadium has capacity for 8,000 people. It will be a much nicer stadium. I think that will help bring more people into the stadium."
What does Mansueto hope to gain from his investment?
Mansuet explains the benefits of cooperation between two clubs like Lugano and Chicago Fire. But he also knows: "Football is not the most lucrative sport at the moment." So far, there have been significant losses. "I see it as an investment and hopefully that will pay off later. We are also investing in a new stadium," says Mansueto, who hopes that this will also increase the market value of FC Lugano.
However, the business aspect is only one reason for the investment. "There is the business side. But I like to do things that are good for the world. Sport is one of them."
How does Mansueto explain the success in Lugano?
"With the right people. I don't know exactly what the other investors (in Switzerland) are doing. We were lucky to have good people in the club. In the end, I think it comes down to the people," says Mansueto, mentioning Georg Heitz and Mattia Croci-Torti by name, among others. "It's also about putting the right players and coaches together."
Still a lot of work ahead
Mansueto is satisfied with the work done at the club. "But there's a lot more to do," says the Lugano boss and is convinced: "We have fantastic leaders here."
Are they dreaming of the title in Lugano?
"That's certainly an ambition," Mansueto makes clear. It has been a steady run of improvement in recent years. "At the same time, we know that it's a very competitive league. It won't be easy, but the ambition is there." That's why the club was bought.
Mansueto takes the floor
"It's wonderful to be here in Lugano," said the club owner, talking about yesterday's match: "It was an exciting game. I'd like to thank the team for the win, which makes the media conference today easier." It was a tough battle and a great victory for FC Lugano.
Mansueto watches Lugano game in the stadium for the first time
American Joe Mansueto has been the sole owner of FC Lugano since August 13, 2021. On Sunday, the 68-year-old billionaire attended a South Ticino match live for the first time. And he certainly enjoyed what he saw. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team put in a strong performance and beat reigning champions YB 2:0.
