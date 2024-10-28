Mansuet explains the benefits of cooperation between two clubs like Lugano and Chicago Fire. But he also knows: "Football is not the most lucrative sport at the moment." So far, there have been significant losses. "I see it as an investment and hopefully that will pay off later. We are also investing in a new stadium," says Mansueto, who hopes that this will also increase the market value of FC Lugano.

However, the business aspect is only one reason for the investment. "There is the business side. But I like to do things that are good for the world. Sport is one of them."