The match had started off promisingly for the Zurich team: of all people, Luke Plange—who had been promoted to the starting lineup by GC coach Peter Zeidler—put the home team ahead in the 22nd minute following a textbook attack. But after a lackluster first half, the tide turned completely.

The Ticino team showed a marked improvement in the second half and pushed GC far back. In the 52nd minute, 18-year-old Dereck Moncada, making his first start, headed in the equalizer. The summer signing made history right away: He is the first Honduran to score a goal in the Super League.

Lugano went on to dominate the match. Substitute Yanis Cimignani sealed the victory in the 71st minute after a chip pass from Anto Grgic. Elias Pihlström and Cimignani once again put the finishing touches on the well-deserved road win. The Swede Pihlström, who has taken on a much more prominent role in Lugano’s offense this season, scored a crisp goal in the 78th minute to make it 1–3 following a quick counterattack, before rattling the crossbar with a powerful long-range shot shortly afterward. The only point of heated discussion for the Zurich side was a heavily contested handball by Lugano’s Mattia Zanotti just before the third goal, which the referee did not call. Cimignani finally finished off a counterattack with clinical precision in stoppage time.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers – Lugano 1:4 (1:0)

6,083 spectators. – Referee: Drmic. – Goals: 22' Plange (Stroscio) 1–0. 52' Moncada (Grgic) 1–1. 71' Cimignani (Grgic) 1–2. 78. Pihlström (Behrens) 1–3. 92. Cimignani (Kendouci) 1–4.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Stroscio, Paloschi (58. Diaby), Mikulic, Rissi; Hassane (58. Marques), Meyer, Abrashi (75. Conateh); Plange (46. Clemente), Muci (58. Bengondo), Krasniqi.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, Bichsel (46' Cimignani), Alioski; Bislimi, Grgic (81' Kendouci), Daniel Dos Santos (81' Delcroix); Steffen (46' Behrens), Moncada (67' Pihlström).

Notes: Yellow cards: 85. Meyer, 92. Rissi.