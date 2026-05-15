Mattia Zanotti loudly claims a foul. Keystone

After the 2:2 draw against Sion, Lugano defender Mattia Zanotti criticized the system and thus also coach Mattia Croci-Torti. The 23-year-old sees great potential for improvement.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano defended third place in the table with a 2-2 draw against Sion.

Although Europe is within reach, Mattia Zanotti cannot contain his disappointment.

The 23-year-old criticized the system and coach Mattia Croci-Torti. Show more

Lugano scored in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 away against Sion and prevent the Valaisans from overtaking them in the table and taking third place. The Ticino side now have it in their own hands to qualify for the European Cup in the final round.

However, an interview with Mattia Zanotti on RSI after the game is almost more talking point than the draw. The former Italy youth international blames himself for the equalizer: "It's all down to a mistake on my part, because it was a pass I shouldn't have played. We could do better after that, but I shouldn't have played that pass."

So far, so good, but the 23-year-old then lashed out at the coach. When asked about FC Lugano's inability to decide games, Zanotti said: "That's our weakness this year. We're not managing to score many goals and maybe that's down to the system, which I don't think is doing us much good."

Zanotti explains: "We've changed the system several times this year. In my opinion, many players are playing in unfamiliar positions, but that's the coach's wish and that's why we're simply trying to implement his ideas."

It's a clear dig at Croci-Torti. But has he ever spoken to the coach about it? "No, I don't talk about it. I play wherever they put me." However, he would prefer a 4:3:3 system, that much he does reveal.

Lugano in a good starting position

In the final round next Sunday (4.30pm live on blue Sport), Lugano will play FC Basel at home, for whom nothing is at stake after missing out on European football. With a win, the Ticino side can secure the all-important 3rd place. If they fail to do so, they will have to hope for some help from YB, who will be looking to end the season on a high note at home against Sion and have already warmed up with an 8-3 away win against champions Thun.