Carlos da Silva (left) has worked closely with successful coach Mattia Croci-Torti since 2021. Keystone

Carlos Da Silva is regarded as the master builder of the resurgent FC Lugano, having been head of sport for three years and team manager since January. Now he is being released with immediate effect.

Jan Arnet

"F.C. Lugano SA announces that Carlos Da Silva, Head of First Team, has been released from his duties with immediate effect as part of the planning for the coming seasons," reads a short and concise press release from the Ticino club.

Da Silva joined Lugano in the summer of 2021 and served as Head of Sport for three years before having to step down after last season. Sebastian Pelzer is now responsible for the sporting fortunes in Ticino as sports director.

Pelzer recently told blue Sport that he was in very close contact with Da Silva. "We've also spoken on the phone every day over the last four years. It's all a question of communication, and that works perfectly." Now the collaboration has come to an abrupt end.

As "Head of First Team", Da Silva has continued to work closely with coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team in recent months, but now he has to leave with immediate effect. "FC Lugano would like to thank Carlos Da Silva for his commitment and the work he has done for the club and wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future," the club writes.