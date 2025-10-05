After eight years abroad, Gianni Allioski returned to FC Lugano this summer with great ambitions. However, neither the club nor he personally have had the desired results.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cup exit, European exit and 9th place in the league. Prominent FC Lugano returnee Gianni Alioski talks to blue Sport about the false start in Ticino.

He is not backing away from his big goals. "As long as the championship title is still in the bag, we believe in it."

Alioski says he has often been asked whether he still needs time to get used to the team. "In Lugano, people remember Gianni, who played on the wing and scored a lot of goals and assists. Now I'm currently playing as a left-back." Show more

Gianni Alioski, after eight years in England, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, you've been back in Lugano for a few weeks now. What has changed?

Gianni Alioski: FC Lugano has certainly become a club with a stronger backing, with a new partner. The infrastructure is also more professional than it was back then. And when the new stadium is finished, it will certainly be something else again. The city of Lugano itself is still exactly the same, quiet and familiar. I felt right at home again.

Are you living in the same place as in 2016?

No.

The city is still the same. How have you changed during this time? As a person, as a footballer?

My time abroad has given me a lot of experience, I've certainly become smarter on the pitch and have more stability. As a person, I've certainly matured.

You still played together with Mattia Bottani. Who else did you know from your first time in Ticino?

I certainly know Botta best, otherwise none of my teammates were already here. A few staff members, but nothing more. I was always in contact with the then president Renzetti. I knew my current teammates, of course, because I followed FC Lugano.

You must have imagined the start of the season differently. Why did Lugano get off to such a difficult start?

I certainly imagined the start would be different. But we simply have to be more compact, more composed. We haven't managed to bring our quality onto the pitch for 90 minutes so far. A lot has been missing so far.

You haven't been completely convincing yet either. Do you still need time to settle in? Are you still lacking rhythm?

I've heard this question a lot. In Lugano, people remember Gianni, who played on the wing and scored a lot of goals and assists. Now I play in a different position, currently as a left-back. I can't score goals or make assists in every game. But that would certainly be possible. I'm someone who works on it. I want to get better every day, no matter where I play. I'm working on it.

Not so long ago, you won the Champions League with Al-Ahli. Which players are you still in contact with?

I still have a very good relationship with Al-Ahli in general, I had a great time there. There are a lot of players I'm still in touch with, like Kessié, Demiral, Mahrez, Ibanez and Firmino. We all have a chat where we sometimes congratulate each other after games.

You won the Champions League. When you moved to Lugano, you said that you also wanted to win a title with Lugano. The Cup is gone. Europe is gone. Is the championship still in the cards?

Yes, I still think so. It's a long season. As long as everything is still possible, we believe in it. Because we know that we can win all the games if we bring our quality to the pitch for 90 minutes. As long as it's possible, we'll keep at it.