Two corner kicks put FC Lugano back on track after a difficult first half-hour. Last season’s third-place finisher opened the scoring through Antonios Papadopoulos after the Liechtensteiners failed to clear the ball from their own penalty area (29'). Eight minutes later, the Lugano team’s second German defender, Lukas Mai, also got on the scoreboard. He headed Renato Steffen’s corner kick into the net.

FC Vaduz had every reason to be frustrated. The reigning Challenge League champion had several good scoring chances before conceding the two goals. Dejan Dokic, who returned to Vaduz this summer, created two good scoring opportunities before being substituted at halftime due to injury. Once he narrowly missed the target, and once he hit the post. Marcel Monsberger also squandered a chance to make it 1–0. After the break, the newly promoted team managed only a consolation goal, scored by Lutfi Dalipi, who is on loan from YB.

After their Conference League qualifying return legs on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, both teams will continue their Super League action on Sunday: Lugano will play at Grasshoppers, while Vaduz will host FC St. Gallen. The Liechtensteiners will then have to do without goalie Leon Schaffran, who was shown a red card in Lugano in the closing minutes for a professional foul.

Reactions to the Game

02:32 Steffen: «Uns fehlt noch etwas die individuelle Klasse»

01:51 Croci-Torti: «Wir haben bis zur letzten Sekunde alles riskiert»

01:24 Schneider: «Es war ein mutiger und engagierter Auftritt»

Telegram:

Lugano – Vaduz 2–1 (2–0)

6,949 spectators. – Referee: Dudic. – Goals: 29' Papadopoulos (Mai) 1-0. 37' Mai (Steffen) 2-0. 71' Dalipi (Sorgic) 2-1.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Papadopoulos, Mai, Bichsel; Cimignani (70. Zanotti), Bislimi, Grgic, Alioski (93. Carbone); Kendouci (60. Daniel Dos Santos); Steffen (59. Moncada), Pihlström (70. Behrens).

Vaduz: Schaffran; Beeli (Hasler, 57'), Lang, Berisha, Sawadogo (Schwizer, 80'); Mack; Stark (Cocic, 66'), Dalipi, Cabrera (Eberhard, 58'); Djokic (46' Sorgic), Monsberger.

Notes: 82. Red card for Schaffran (professional foul). Yellow cards: 32. Papadopoulos, 74. Monsberger.