  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Lugano sign central defender from Burnley

SDA

3.1.2026 - 21:01

Experience from the Premier League: Hannes Delcroix made twelve appearances for Burnley in the English top flight
Experience from the Premier League: Hannes Delcroix made twelve appearances for Burnley in the English top flight
Keystone

Hannes Delcroix is moving from Burnley to Lugano. The club has announced that the 26-year-old central defender has signed a contract in Ticino until the summer of 2028.

Keystone-SDA

03.01.2026, 21:01

Delcroix trained at RSC Anderlecht and had been under contract with Burnley since 2023. He made twelve Premier League appearances for the English side. Most recently, however, he only played for the reserves.

Delcroix is a dual Belgian-Haitian citizen and made his debut for the Haitian national team in October, with whom he will play in the World Cup overseas this summer.

More from the department

LaLiga in the ticker. Barcelona derby - will Raphinha, Yamal & Co stumble over their city rivals?

LaLiga in the tickerBarcelona derby - will Raphinha, Yamal & Co stumble over their city rivals?

What next for FC Zurich?. The Canepas are now doing the sports director job themselves

What next for FC Zurich?The Canepas are now doing the sports director job themselves

Lead extended to 6 points. Leaders Arsenal beat Bournemouth - Rice with brace

Lead extended to 6 pointsLeaders Arsenal beat Bournemouth - Rice with brace