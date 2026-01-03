Experience from the Premier League: Hannes Delcroix made twelve appearances for Burnley in the English top flight Keystone

Hannes Delcroix is moving from Burnley to Lugano. The club has announced that the 26-year-old central defender has signed a contract in Ticino until the summer of 2028.

Delcroix trained at RSC Anderlecht and had been under contract with Burnley since 2023. He made twelve Premier League appearances for the English side. Most recently, however, he only played for the reserves.

Delcroix is a dual Belgian-Haitian citizen and made his debut for the Haitian national team in October, with whom he will play in the World Cup overseas this summer.