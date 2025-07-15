  1. Residential Customers
Former international Lugano signs Bundesliga striker

SDA

15.7.2025 - 19:23

Kevin Behrens in the shirt of Union Berlin. He also played in the Champions League with the Köpenickers in 2023
Keystone

Long-serving Bundesliga striker Kevin Behrens moves to the Super League. FC Lugano have secured the services of the 34-year-old German for the next two seasons.

Keystone-SDA

15.07.2025, 19:23

15.07.2025, 19:42

Behrens is moving to Ticino on a free transfer after his contract with VfL Wolfsburg expired at the end of June.

After 94 games in the 2nd Bundesliga (31 goals), the center forward made the leap to the 1st Bundesliga in the 2021/22 season at Union Berlin under then Zurich coach Urs Fischer. Behrens scored 16 goals in a total of 106 appearances in Germany's top division.

On October 17, 2023, Behrens made his only appearance for the German national team to date in a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Mexico. The commitment to FC Lugano is his first outside of Germany.

