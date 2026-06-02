FC Lugano have announced their third transfer of the summer break. The Ticino club has strengthened its defense with the signing of Joel Bichsel.

Joel Bichsel used to play for Young Boys

The 24-year-old from Olten joins from German third-division club Saarbrücken and signs a contract until 2029.

Bichsel, who trained at YB and has made appearances for the Swiss U21 national team, will play in central defense or at left-back.

Lugano signed two wingers in May, Colombian Beckham Castro and Honduran Dereck Moncada.