After four defeats in a row, FC Lugano have managed to break free against champions Basel of all teams. Despite the weak start to the season, sporting director Sebastian Pelzer is not considering a change of coach.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano ended its run of four defeats with a win against champions Basel.

Sporting director Sebastian Pelzer made it clear before the game that coach Croci-Torti would remain in office regardless of the result.

The win against Basel now gives the team one last glimmer of hope for the second leg of the Conference League qualifier. Show more

"Basically, you have to say that we expected something different from the results," said Lugano's sporting director Sebastian Pelzer on blue Sport ahead of the game against Basel on Sunday.

A 0:5 against Celje, a 0:4 against Sion and previous defeats against Cluj and Thun - that's too many failures, even for a team in transition. "We're going through a period of upheaval and we knew from the start that things could go wrong. But of course we imagine things differently," is Pelzer's unequivocal opinion.

But the 44-year-old German also sees positives. "You have to differentiate to a certain extent. We haven't had a consistent performance in our games yet. We played brilliantly in the Cluj game, but didn't have the luck we needed. And then of course a performance like that on Thursday, it just wasn't good, not enough."

"Still have confidence in our staff"

In times like these, it's important to keep working calmly and focus on yourself, explains Pelzer, signing a guarantee for coach Croci-Torti ahead of the Basel win on Sunday: "We still have confidence in our squad and our staff."

A change of coach is not an issue. When asked whether Croci-Torti would keep his job even in the event of a defeat against Basel, the Lugano sporting director answered clearly: "I can guarantee that."

It won't come to that anyway. The Luganesi put in a good performance on Sunday evening and returned to winning ways against champions Basel of all teams.

Croci-Torti himself had no doubts about his role as coach before the game. Asked by blue Sport about a possible dismissal, the 43-year-old laughed nonchalantly and said: "I'm not afraid. I'm a coach, I know how this world works. To sack or not to sack, that's part of football, but I'm concentrating on motivating my boys and looking for the best tactics."

After the 3:1 win, the coaching issue is likely to take a back seat at Lugano for the time being. The win provides breathing space and is also good for the mind, as Anto Grgic, penalty taker for 1:0, assured after the game: "This win is extremely good. We still have things we can improve, but we're very happy to take this win with us. Hopefully we can build on it"

Building on this would be particularly important for the second leg of the Conference League qualifier against Celje on Thursday. Despite the 5-0 defeat in the first leg, Lugano have not yet given up all hope. "As long as it's still mathematically possible, we'll try everything," said sporting director Pelzer.

