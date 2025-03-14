  1. Residential Customers
Fight in the stands Lugano star Steffen clashes with his own fan after European exit

Patrick Lämmle

14.3.2025

Lugano is eliminated from the Conference League in the round of 16 second leg against Celje. Three out of four Luganesi fail in the penalty shoot-out - including Renato Steffen. After the game, he gets into a heated argument with a Lugano fan.

14.03.2025, 08:48

14.03.2025, 09:15

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Lugano is eliminated from the Conference League in the round of 16.
  • Renato Steffen is one of the missers in the penalty shoot-out. After the game, he gets into an argument with a fan.
  • Other Lugano fans and coach Croci-Torti prevent the situation from getting out of hand.


It was a bitter evening for the Luganesi. First they lose out on a place in the quarter-finals in normal time and then, thanks to a goal in the 118th minute and playing short-handed, they save themselves for the penalty shoot-out. There they were eliminated after three misses.

It was clear that nerves were on edge after the game in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun. The TV shows images of captain Renato Steffen standing on the pitch and arguing with a spectator from his own fan block, gesticulating wildly. He then stomps into the stands and the argument continues. The two come very close to each other, but do not touch. Other fans and Lugano coach Croci-Torti join in and make sure that the two go their separate ways.

"Blick asked the Lugano coach about this scene after the game. "I went there to mediate the situation. Situations like that shouldn't happen. We must remain a unit."

At blue Sport, the coach expressed his disappointment at the course of the game, but praised his players for giving their all that evening and showing character.

