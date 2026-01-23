Lugano advances to the third qualifying round of the Conference League without any trouble. Following last week's home win against Kosovar Cup champion Dukagjini, the Ticino-based team also secured a victory on the road.

Here's what it's all about FC Lugano advances to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Following their 1-0 victory in the first leg, the Ticino team defeated Kosovar Cup champion Dukagjini 5-1.

Lugano still has two rounds to get through before reaching the league phase of the competition. Summary created with

In Lugano, Dukagjini had capitalized on the Swiss team’s lack of efficiency and got off lightly with a narrow 0–1 loss. Six days later, Mattia Croci-Torti’s team sealed the victory within just over eight minutes. Kevin Behrens and Daniel Dos Santos scored to give their team a quick 2–0 lead. After the Kosovars pulled one back to make it 1–2, two more goals by Behrens and an own goal by the 58th minute sealed a decisive 5–1 victory.

In the penultimate qualifying round, Lugano will face the winner of the matchup between Runavik (from Färöe Islands) and Koper (from Slovenia) on August 6 and 13. Koper won the first leg 2–0; the second leg will take place on Thursday.