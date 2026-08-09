After the third round of the Super League, Lugano sits at the top of the standings with a perfect record. The Ticino side didn't give FC Zurich a chance in their 5-0 home victory.

Kevin Behrens paved the way for his team with two goals in the first half

Last season, Lugano won all three of its matches against FCZ by a score of 1–0. In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the final score was even more decisive—and it certainly reflected what happened on the field.

Lugano kept both its opponents and the ball on the move for 90 minutes, showed determination at the decisive moments, and controlled the game at will.

Kevin Behrens’ first two goals were indicative of the balance of power on the field. On the 1-0 goal in the 16th minute, the burly German powered his way through and left Heinz Lindner with no chance to make a save; about ten minutes before halftime, he was more alert than the Zurich defense on a free kick by Anto Grgic and scored the decisive goal with a header.

Although the Ticino team had already played their sixth competitive match in 18 days—and had been in action as recently as Thursday in the European Cup—Mattia Croci-Torti’s squad didn’t let up even amid the high temperatures at the AIL Arena and continued to dominate the game. Renato Steffen (52nd minute) on an assist from goalie David von Ballmoos, Daniel Dos Santos (79th minute), and Dereck Moncada (89th minute) secured Lugano’s well-deserved victory, even by that margin.

Telegram:

Lugano – Zurich 5–0 (2–0)

7,269 spectators. – Referee: Fähndrich. – Goals: 16' Behrens (Delcroix) 1-0. 34' Behrens (Grgic) 2-0. 52' Steffen (Von Ballmoos) 3-0. 79. Daniel Dos Santos (Zanotti) 4–0. 89. Moncada 5–0.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix (80. Kelvin); Zanotti, Grgic, Bislimi (70. Kendouci), Cimignani; Steffen (80. Martim Marques), Pihlström (62. Daniel Dos Santos); Behrens (70. Moncada).

Zurich: Lindner; Selmin Hodza, Kamberi, Sauter, Volken; Schödler (67' Bangoura); Krasniqi (44' Perea), Comenencia, Berisha (44' Spadanuda), Emmanuel (67' Di Giusto); Kény.

Notes: Yellow cards: 20. Selmin Hodza, 33. Berisha, 45. Comenencia.