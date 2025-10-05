Yanis Cimignani celebrates his goal to make it 2:4 with Ezgjan Alioski and Uran Bislimi Keystone

Winterthur squandered a 2:0 lead against Lugano and are still waiting for their first win of the season after losing 2:4.

When Andrin Hunziker literally sent the Winterthur Schützenwiese into ecstasy, some dared to believe that the first win of the Super League season could finally come this Sunday. Hunziker hit a shot from around 30 meters right into the corner of the goal, surprising David von Ballmoos in the FC Lugano goal.

Bafode Dansoko had put Winterthur in front after just under the half-hour mark with a clearance. Lugano, on the other hand, must have felt like they were watching the wrong movie. The Ticino side were clearly in control of the game, but repeatedly failed to score due to the good reactions of Stefanos Kapino in the FCW goal or their own inability.

But after the artificial shot, Uli Forte's team slid inexorably into their own doom. Uran Bislimi beat Winterthur's Greek goalkeeper with a shot from distance in the 57th minute. Just 13 minutes later, Mattia Croci-Torti's team had scored three more times and stifled Winterthur's hopes of a success with frightening speed.

Winterthur - Lugano 2:4 (1:0)

7600 spectators. - SR Blanco. - Goals: 27. Dansoko 1:0. 46. Hunziker (Maluvunu) 2:0. 57. Bislimi (Mahou) 2:1. 64. Dos Santos (Bislimi) 2:2. 68. Behrens (Mahou) 2:3. 70. Cimignani (Zanotti) 2:4.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Martins, Diaby; Kasami (77. Cueni), Jankewitz (77. Schneider), Zuffi (88. Buess), Dansoko (77. Momoh); Maluvunu (62. Burkart), Hunziker.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Marques (59. Zanotti), Papadopoulos, Mai, Alioski; Cimignani (88. Cassano), Grgic, Bislimi, Mahou (74. Brault-Guillard); Mahmoud (59. Dos Santos); Behrens (89. Duville-Parsemain).

Remarks: Cautions: 63rd Zuffi, 68th Behrens, 71st Mahou, 77th Sidler, 81st Hunziker.