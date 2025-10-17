The match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport on September 17 will not be replayed. Keystone

The Super League match between Lugano and Lausanne-Sport will not be replayed. The Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League SFL rejects the protest of the Ticino team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lugano's officials had objected to the "incorrect use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which did not comply with the protocol, and demanded that the match be replayed", as the SFL writes in a statement. The protest, which the Ticino team submitted immediately after the match on Wednesday, September 17, was officially confirmed five days later.

The SFL's competent authority did not follow the request for a replay of the match. In its decision, it stated: "Following a foul, Lausanne's Karim Sow received a second caution from the referee, which resulted in him being sent off. In view of the situation, the referee consulted the VAR images to check whether the foul could result in a direct red card. There is no reason to deviate from the referee's statements.

As the VAR had recognized a possible offside position, the referee was also shown these images, whereupon he determined that the Lugano attacker (Renato Steffen, ed.) was indeed offside. The referee then rescinded the second yellow card - and therefore the sending off - and allowed play to continue."

The decision of the Disciplinary Commission is final for the SFL authorities.