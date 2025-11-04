  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Lugano v St. Gallen to be replayed in full

SDA

4.11.2025 - 15:41

The abandoned rain battle in Lugano will be replayed in full
The abandoned rain battle in Lugano will be replayed in full
Keystone

The match between FC Lugano and FC St. Gallen, which was abandoned on Sunday, will be replayed in its entirety on Wednesday, November 26, at 7:00 pm.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 15:41

This was announced by the Swiss Football League on its website. The match of the 12th round had to be abandoned in the 48th minute of the game at 1-0 in favor of the Ticino side due to the unplayability of the pitch at the Cornaredo and subsequently canceled. Persistent heavy rain made it impossible to continue the match. According to the SFL, all match statistics and cautions will be deleted.

More from the department

Final MVPs all suffer serious injuries. Désiré Doué - the latest victim of the mysterious Champions League curse?

Final MVPs all suffer serious injuriesDésiré Doué - the latest victim of the mysterious Champions League curse?

U17 WORLD CUP. Nati beats Côte d'Ivoire 4:1 straight away

U17 WORLD CUPNati beats Côte d'Ivoire 4:1 straight away

This is the new women's national team coach. Navarro:

This is the new women's national team coachNavarro: "I accepted the offer because I want to be head coach"