The abandoned rain battle in Lugano will be replayed in full Keystone

The match between FC Lugano and FC St. Gallen, which was abandoned on Sunday, will be replayed in its entirety on Wednesday, November 26, at 7:00 pm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the Swiss Football League on its website. The match of the 12th round had to be abandoned in the 48th minute of the game at 1-0 in favor of the Ticino side due to the unplayability of the pitch at the Cornaredo and subsequently canceled. Persistent heavy rain made it impossible to continue the match. According to the SFL, all match statistics and cautions will be deleted.